Wike tells army chief how insecurity has reached alarming proportion

Gov Nyesom Wike of Rivers has complained to the new army commander posted to Port Harcourt that the insecurity in the land has reached what he called alarming proportion and thus called on the security agencies to redouble their efforts in curbing it. This is as the governor has urged the highest police authorities in the land to arrest those he said imposed violence in Benin in Edo State as elections draw near.

Wike expressed his concerns when the new General Officer Commanding 6 Division of the Nigeria Army, Olu Irefin, a major-general, paid him a courtesy visit at Government House, Port Harcourt.

He noted that the prevalence of insecurity in every State of the federation seemed to overwhelm the military. He stated that the situation is different in Rivers State because of what he termed the robust collaboration between his administration and the security agencies.

He told the GOC, “Our determination is to keep the State safe but development also attracts criminality, so we can’t say we are totally free.

“There are still pockets of criminal elements. So, as a professional whose role is to defend the territorial integrity of the country, fight crime and do not involve in politics.

“We are willing to collaborate with you as a government because security is important for us. Just let us know what you require to succeed in the fight against criminality.

“That way, we will be partners in progress and make the State safe for all residents,” he stated.

Earlier, the GOC commended Gov Wike for his developmental strides and hinted how his men had told tales of Wike’s support. He pledged to sustain the existing collaboration in protecting lives and property in the State.

Speaking on the threat of violence during Edo State election during a morning live television interview, Gov Wike wondered why the Nigerian Police had not invited the APC candidate over a viral video showing his meeting with questionable characters described as “lions and tigers of Edo state”.

Governor Wike who is the chairman, PDP National Campaign Council, noted that in that viral video, the APC candidate reiterated visiting violence on Edo electorate.

“Violence is both when you issue threat and give directives. In that video, he told the boys to move from unit to unit, from ward to ward. This is a violation of the provisions and guidelines of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“Gov Godwin Obaseki has always preached peace and has urged his supporters not to retaliate. But when people come to snatch ballot boxes in order to stop you from exercising your fundamental right, certainly, you will protect your votes.

“Taking away the mandate of the people is an unforgivable sin. It denies the people good governance that they seek and should enjoy.

Governor Wike also spoke about the failure of the Federal Government to tackle the rising insecurity in the country.

He said suggestions offered by the opposition were rejected because in Nigeria everything is politicised. The Governor said Nigerians are seeing that APC has failed the country and it is up to them to vote them out at the appropriate time.

He noted that the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has been immersed in corruption and has turned out to produce Chief Executives and Directors with governorship ambitions.

Gov Wike said the revision of the 2020 budget of Rivers State, would not slow down the pace of development.

He told his audience that Obaseki was the right candidate to support based on what the APC and Adam Oshiomhole said about the man four years ago. He said if Oshiomhole thinks it was a lie, he should retract it and apologise to Edo people.