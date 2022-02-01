Why I chose Umo Eno as my successor, says Udom

Fresh from presenting his commissioner for lands and water resources, Umo Eno as his preferred successor, Governor Udom Emmanuel, says he means well for the state.

The governor disclosed this while answering questions from journalists on Monday at the commissioning of Spectrum Television, the state’s first privately owned cable television station, owned and operated by TAF Media Group.

“Let me say this emphatically, I mean well for this state, that is why I waited for God to show me the man who would continue with the pace of developmental strides we have started in the last six-plus years and then move the needle even further.

“Umo Eno is a highly respected person; he has enormous capacity, is an epitome of humility, and is blessed with the common touch, a compelling story and is God-fearing.

“He is a successful entrepreneur who has employed our people, lifted thousands from poverty to prosperity. He will be coming to the office of governor with an economic blueprint that will further guarantee employment, development, and economic prosperity for our people.

“He is a man of peace and will ensure that the peace and security of life we have enjoyed in the last six-plus years will be maintained.

His life story resonates with the story of most ordinary Akwa Ibom people.

“He came from the police barracks, where, as he said during his thanksgiving service last year, life was dreary and hope seemed a distant ingredient.

Through hard work, he summoned hope and overcame his early difficulties and ended up as one the biggest employers of labour in our state.

His story is a testament to our Dakkada philosophy; one that will inspire and motivate our youths.”

The governor stated that he never looked for a surrogate to do a third term but rather was looking for a man of exceptional capacity, of peace and humility and enjoined all peace-loving and progress-minded Akwa Ibomites to rally round and support God’s choice.

“I will never use God’s name in vain” the governor stated at an interview at the Spectrum Television Studio with host, Ekaete Afia.

Umo Eno is the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for lands and water resources with a Master degree in political science from the University of Uyo and is currently on his PhD in public administration.

He is an alumnus of Pan African University – Lagos Business School with 35 years of experience in banking, marketing, management and hospitality and a fellow, Nigerian Catering and Hotel Institute.

Pastor Eno is the founder of Royalty Hotels and Recreation Limited, Eket, a group with diversified interest in beverages, industrial catering, apartments and coffee shop; creating direct employment for people across the country.

He is a pastor at All Nations Christian Ministry International, Eket, a non-denominational church where he oversees the Bridge of Hope, an arm of the ministry that offers free medical services to host community.

As one who is passionate about raising young entrepreneurs, he set up “The Gathering” a non-profit making initiative that convenes IGNITE; a global platform for knowledge-based empowerment, training and entrepreneurial skills development of youths for entrepreneurship and self-sufficiency.

Eno is the chairman of Board of Trustees, Akwa Ibom Business Community among other appointments, including the chairman, Akwa Ibom Hotels and Tourism Board from 2004 to 2007.

He is a two Star Paul Harris Fellow of Rotary Club of Eket, District 9140 and has received several awards for his public-spirited life, among them the National Productivity Award, Icon of Hope Award by The Apostolic Church, Nigeria; Special Recognition Award by the Nigeria Medical Association, Akwa Ibom State.

In October 1, 2019 he resigned as chief executive officer of Royalty Group with six subsidiaries, having made a seamless succession plan, to accept an appointment with the State Government as Executive Director, Agricultural Investment, AKICORP.

Eno, a good social mixer who believes in hard work, integrity and strong character, is the author of “Wealth Creation, God’s Way, Break Forth, Exercising Your Dominion Mandate, Dream Again” “The Legacy of a Father and True Friendship.”