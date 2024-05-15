APC suspends Jimoh Ibrahim

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Igbotako Ward (ii), Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State has suspended Jimoh Ibrahim, the senator representing Ondo South Senatorial District in the state.

Ibrahim, who represents Ondo South Senatorial District in the National Assembly was suspended for alleged anti-party activities.

The lawmaker was suspended by members of the APC Executive Committee of Igbotako Ward 11 in Okitipupa Local Goverment Area of Ondo State.

The notice was signed by ward executive members including Bakere Usuf, Tore Obwoselu, Oloyinmi Idowu, Borewaye Louyomi, Oladipupo Bose, Alkimbobola Seyi, Lawal-Babatunde, Aritawe-Ademole, Akinkuoju Olarewaju and Fabioye Ajoke.

Ibrahim’s suspension is coming after he lost out in the party’s governorship primary election in the state.

According to a statement signed by 16 members of the ward executives on Wednesday, Ibrahim was suspended over alleged anti-party activities.