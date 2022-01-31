Udom settles for Umo Eno as successor in 2023

Governor Udom Emmanuel has finally ended months of speculations and permutations with the presentation of one of his cabinet members to succeed him as Governor in 2023.

At a well attended stakeholders’ meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which took place at the Governor’s Lodge, in Uyo, Governor Udom Emmanuel, after months of “seeking the face of God,” finally announced his Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources, Umo Eno, as his preferred choice to succeed him.

Former Governor, Victor Attah, thereafter made the formal presentation of Eno to the Stakeholders which comprises major and leading political chieftains from the three Senatorial Districts, who all applauded the choice and pledged to work towards his emergence as the Governor of the State come 2023.

Eno spoke passionately and emotionally about how he grew up in the Police barracks and how dreary and challenging those days were, but he summoned hope to overcome those difficulties.

Read also: The case for state police in Nigeria

He said he was grateful to God and to Governor Emmanuel for finding him worthy of the onerous task to lead the people of the State and continue the people-focused and developmental strides of Governor Udom Emmanuel .

Uma Ukpai, a prominent evangelist and the Prelate Emeritus of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Dr. Sunday Mbang prayed for his success, a sentiment that was re-echoed by the Oku Ibom Ibibio and Chairman of State Council of Chiefs, Ntenyin Solomon Etuk.

Among those who attended the event, were the Moses Ekpo, deputy governor, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Aniekan Bassey, Senators Akon Eyakenyi, Effiong Bob, Ibok Essien, Aloysius Etok, former deputy governor, Etim Okpoyo, member, representing Etinan Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Onofiok Luke, PDP Party chairman, Aniekan Akpan, Emmanuel Enoidem, the national coordinator of the Maintain Peace Movement, (MPM), Pat Ifon, member representing Eket Federal Constituency at the National Assembly and Member, PDP BOT, Nduese Essien, a former Minister of Housing, Ambassador Assam Assam, SAN, Nigeria’s former Ambassador to Russia , Fathers of Faith, and other leading members of the state’s political class.