We’ll unseat you as FCT senator in 2027- Wike tells LP’s Kingibe

Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), said that Ireti Kingibe, the senator representing the nation’s capital, will not be reelected in 2027.

Wike made this statement on Monday in Abuja during the flag-off ceremony for the construction of the Mabushi bus terminal.

“If we have done well, we have done well. If we haven’t done well, we haven’t done well. I am proud to say that in the short time President Tinubu has appointed us, we have done well,” Wike said.

Addressing Kingibe’s criticisms, Wike questioned her legislative contributions.

He said, “You said there are no schools and hospitals. You, as a legislator, what have you done? How many bills have you sponsored for us to improve our education and health sectors?

“I challenge that legislator. If you are very popular, in 2027, come and run under Abuja; we will fail you.

“You think that what happened last time will happen again? It will not happen again. If you are popular, come and run. Luckily for me, I am the FCT minister now. So, here is my territory, and I am not afraid.

“People should be able to accept the truth. We are not begging for anybody to be our friend. We have so many friends that we cannot even carry them along. So, how can we go and beg people to be our friends? We are not interested in that.”

Kingibe, a member of the Labour Party (LP), defeated Philip Aduda of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election. Aduda, an ally of Wike, served as a senator from 2011 to 2023.

Kingibe and Wike have not maintained a good relationship since the minister took office.

Kingibe has frequently accused Wike of sidelining her, despite her position as the senator representing the FCT.

Their public disagreements have been ongoing. Wike suggested that Kingibe’s frustration stems from his alliance with Aduda and her failure to secure the position of Senate chairperson of the committee on FCT.

In September 2023, Kingibe stated that Wike lacked the executive authority to threaten the demolition of “illegal buildings” in the territory.

In January, she claimed that Wike had ignored her letters and messages amid rising insecurity in Abuja.

Kingibe also criticised Wike for not prioritising the interests of the FCT, pointing to issues such as water scarcity affecting residents.