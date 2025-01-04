Tinubu arrives Enugu on one-day official visit

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived in Enugu State on a one-day official visit to inaugurate some projects.

The President, who arrived at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu at about 1:25pm was dressed in the traditional Igbo attire (Ishiagu) and a red cap to match.

President Tinubu is expected to commission some projects executed by the state Governor,Peter Mbah, including the Enugu International Conference Centre.

Other projects to be commissioned by the President include the 30 completed and equipped Enugu Smart Green Schools out of 260 under construction across the 260 wards in the state, 60 completed and equipped Type 2 Primary Healthcare Centres out of the 260 under construction across the 260 wards in the state.

“The President will also commission the state-of-the-art Command and Control Centre as well as 150 patrol vehicles fitted with AI-embedded surveillance cameras,” a statement said.

The President was accompanied on the trip by the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu and other government officials.

Present at the airport to receive the President apart from the Enugu State governor were the Governors of Imo, Hope Uzodimma, Abia, Alex Otti, the Anambra deputy governor, the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi and others.

