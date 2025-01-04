FIRS boss, Zaccheus Adedeji, rules out 2027 Oyo governorship ambition

Zaccheus Adedeji, the executive chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), has dismissed speculations about his intention to run for the Oyo State governorship in 2027.

Adedeji, a former commissioner for finance in Oyo State under the late Governor Abiola Ajimobi, stated that his current priority is fulfilling his responsibilities as the head of the FIRS.

Speaking during a New Year service at his church in Iwo Ate, Ogo-Oluwa Local Government Area of Oyo State, Adedeji acknowledged that his decision might disappoint some of his supporters.

“I, Zacch Adedeji, will not contest for the governorship election in 2027,” he declared. “I know a lot of people would not be happy about this, but everybody knows the responsibility and grace that God has given to us. I was commissioner of finance 14 years ago. And by that time, with the grace of God, we’ve done all of what God wants us to do in the state. He has given us that platform. So the only thing I need from you is your prayers for strength to end well with what I’m doing now. So I would not want to be distracted.”

Adedeji concluded his address by urging his supporters to channel their goodwill into prayers for his success in leading the FIRS effectively.

Adedeji has been touted as a potential successor to Governor Seyi Makinde, but he made it clear that his sights are set solely on his current position.

Appointed by President Bola Tinubu in September 2023, Adedeji took over leadership of the FIRS with a mandate to enhance the nation’s revenue generation.

Before this role, he served as the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the National Sugar Development Council.

