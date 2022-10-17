Thugs attack PDP campaign rally in Kaduna

Some yet to be identified men have invaded and disrupted the ongoing rally of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State.

Videos from the scene showed thugs beating people who have gathered at the event causing the people to run helter skelter.

Thugs invading PDP and Atiku’s rally in Kaduna should be condemned by everyone irrespective of your political affiliation. We don’t want this type of nonsense in our political space. Everyone should be allowed to campaign in peace.pic.twitter.com/D3cjzjL9Il — Mazi Olisaemeka C. ™ (@OlisaOsega) October 17, 2022

The presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar has taken to his social media page to condemn the act. He described it as undemocratic and against the peace accord signed.

Read also: PDP dismisses fears of possible attacks, says Kaduna rally must hold

No group has taken responsibility for the attack yet.

I have just received emergency reports of attacks on @OfficialPDPNig supporters by thugs sponsored to scuttle the ongoing PDP campaign rally in Kaduna State. This is undemocratic and against the Peace Accord all parties signed up for just a few weeks ago. — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) October 17, 2022