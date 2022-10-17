   
Thugs attack PDP campaign rally in Kaduna

Some yet to be identified men have invaded and disrupted the ongoing rally of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State.

Videos from the scene showed thugs beating people who have gathered at the event causing the people to run helter skelter.

The presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar has taken to his social media page to condemn the act. He described it as undemocratic and against the peace accord signed.

No group has taken responsibility for the attack yet.

