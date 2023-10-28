Supreme Court judgement sound but INEC failed Nigerians — Ebun Adegboruwa

Ebun Adegboruwa, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) says the judgement of the Supreme Court which affirms the failure to upload election results in real-time on iREV does not nullify the outcome is sound.

But he maintains that it is an indication that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has failed Nigerians.

He stated this in a statement on Thursday shortly the judgement was delivered.

Adegboruwa however wondered what the penalty would be for INEC who failed Nigerians in its constitutional duty.

The senior lawyer suggested that the National Assembly should set up a special committee to scrutinize the judgement of the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court for the purpose of amending the Electoral Act 2022 for future polls.

He said urgent reforms must be carried out in the nation’s electoral system because the system could not continue in the present manner.

According to the statement, “The Supreme Court held that failure by INEC to upload election results on iREV leads to loss of public confidence in the electoral process.

“The Court however held that such failure will not lead to the nullification of election results. The judgment is sound in law and accords with the relevant statues on the issue.

“What then is the penalty for the electoral umpire that failed Nigerians upon its own voluntary undertaking? Because INEC is still busy assuring Nigerians that future election results will be transmitted electronically.

“It is left for the National Assembly to amend the Electoral Act 2022 to give us transparent elections. We cannot continue in this fashion.

“Presently, INEC has continued to assure Nigerians that the off-cycle elections for Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi governorship elections will be conducted electronically and the results uploaded on INEC iREV portal.

“The use of technology is to prevent manipulation of election results. I urge INEC to help Nigeria by keeping it its guidelines and public statements and undertakings.

“So many public officers attended court to listen to the judgment, leading to loss of manpower.

“When a politician is appointed into a public office, he ceases to be partisan but becomes an officer of the federal republic.

“Public officers abandoning their official duties to attend court proceedings in which they play no official role should be discouraged.

“The National Assembly should set up a special committee to scrutinize the judgment of the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court for the purpose of amending the Electoral Act 2022”.