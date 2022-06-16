Running mate: Disregard misrepresenting report on Wike – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appealed to Nigerians to ignored ongoing misrepresentation by a section of the Media on the emergence of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, as running mate to Atiku Abubakar, the party’s Presidential candidate.

The party in a statement signed by the Debo Ologunagba, the PDP National publicity Secretary, stated that its attention has been drawn to misrepresenting reports in some section of the media purporting that it had dismissed the reported emergence of Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike as its Vice-Presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections.

The said the misleading reports were said to have quoted the party’s national secretary, as stating such while addressing some journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

The statement said “ for the avoidance of doubt, the National Publicity Secretary did not at any time address journalists on the said subject matter as quoted in the misinforming reports”.

The statement noted that the NPS was a guest on Arise TV Morning Show on Wednesday morning where he answered questions on PDP’s preparedness for the 2023 general elections as well as June 18, 2022 Ekiti State Governorship election

In the course of the interview, the presenters requested some clarifications on reports in the media that the PDP had concluded its processes on its Vice-Presidential Candidate.

“In response the National Publicity Secretary stated that the PDP is a party of process and that consultations and discussions were still ongoing in the selection process.

“It is therefore mischievous to claim that the PDP National Publicity Secretary made any reference to Governor Wike.

“Clearly, such distorting claim in a section of the media is the design of mischief makers who are bent on destabilizing our Party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The party, while reiterating its confidence in Governor Nyesom Wikes’s outstanding ability and commitment to the ideals and values of the PDP, noting that “he His records of achievement as a Local Government Chairman, Chief of Staff to the Rivers State Governor, Minister of State for Education, currently Governor of Rivers State and the runner-up in the PDP Presidential Primary stand him out as possessing requisite qualities, qualifications, capacity and wide acceptability for the position of the Vice-Presidential candidate of our Party.

The party also noted that “ the various positions creditably held by Governor Nyesom Wike distinguished him as an excellent team player in public governance.

“In fact, Governor Wike’s energy, brilliance, commitment and passion were acknowledged by the National Working Committee (NWC) of our Party and he is adjudged as the foremost candidate in consideration for the position of the Vice-Presidential candidate of the PDP.

The statement said while the “PDP notes the interest of the media and the public in our Party’s choice of Vice-Presidential candidate, it is imperative to state that as an organic Party, all our processes will be followed through in strict adherence to our procedures before any official announcements”

The PDP, therefore, urged Nigerians to disregard the mischievous reports aimed at undermining our Party’s unity at this critical time.