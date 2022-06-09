What is next for Atiku and PDP?

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has kicked off the process that signifies its intentions to put up a strong opposition and reclaim power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) with its recently concluded presidential primary to which Atiku Abubakar emerged as its flag-bearer. I believe what is left for the PDP and Atiku is to build on the success recorded.

There is need for the party and Atiku to shop for a credible running mate to make the ticket formidable and also warmly received by Nigerians. Thus, there the necessity to seek a suitable running mate who will appeal to the sentiments of Nigerians across tribal, economical and socio-political divide.

I must say the choice of a running mate for Atiku has become a popular discuss and a task that could potentially be contentious but pivotal to the success of post-primary reconciliation. Indeed, the PDP has always managed it affairs to emerge somewhat stronger and focused. I dare say this running mate subject will not be an exception. It will surely be another “family affair” of the PDP.

It is no rocket science that consideration for eligible persons is inclined to the South but who among the several leading political figures within the PDP will help consolidate the momentum gained from the primary.

Before weighing the options, I considered “supposedly” available, one need emphasise that the choice of running mate must be one with a track record of delivery and strategic vision.

One which can be replicated at such high level and must be able to inspire a new wave of patriotism and nationalism among Nigerians, one willing to engage Nigerians and motivate them to believe in the greatness of the future ahead of us.

He must also have a track record of being a great manager of resources as that is a very skill sets for the next Vice President as the nation is in debt with little resources to deliver on infrastructure and other developmental programmes of any government.

There is a need to look for a character who will place a premium on the sanctity of human lives and willing to be part of a government who will secure Nigerians wherever they are.

One would have imagined former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu would be in the mix, but he obviously seems consumed with his ambition of becoming the governor of Enugu State, and reports have it in many dailies that he is interested in actualising his gubernatorial dreams on the platform of the APC.

Also, from the South East is Anyim Pius Anyim, a former president of the Senate and former secretary to the Federal Government.

While he possesses an impressive credential and also demonstrates a good understanding of some fundamental socio-political issues confronting us as a nation, he does not have the much-needed skills set for the office of the Vice President if the PDP wins in 2023.

He also lacks the national appeal, as he is not popular across the country and was more of an obscure aspirant during the contest. Election is a popularity contest.

Another person whose name is being dropped as a choice is Emeka Ihedioha. The Imo State-born politician is among the few names dropped to pacify the South East, which many assumed PDP should have micro zoned the contest.

While he can be said to be a party man, his clout has diminished since he was removed from office as Governor of Imo State by the Supreme Court. He does not have the national clout and failed to build an enviable profile he had when he was the Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives.

Most Nigerians know him more as the Governor who was removed from office by the Supreme Court and not a former Deputy Speaker House of Representatives. Again, we need economic managers and not politicians to bring us out of the mess the APC-led government has plunged us.

If we are not and will not want to be unmindful of the enormous tasks ahead of the next Vice President of the country, we will all prevail on Atiku and the PDP to look beyond political clout, tribal sentiments and perceived “war chest.”

While I accept that the aforementioned could be considered, there is need for the PDP and Atiku to pick someone who will give Nigerians the narratives they yearn for.

Someone who will speak about economic realities on ground and who has a track record of good management of economic resources.

This was what Peter Obi sold to Nigerians that many began to see in him despite his obvious limitations. There is need to look at someone who will inspire hope through his viewpoints on job creation, wealth creation, industrialisation and quick to cite instances with what are on ground in his state or his has done.

All the listed persons and also the likes of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers do not quite fit the bill. They lack the basic qualification and background to preach hope and give confidence to Nigerians about our failing economy.

Read also: PDP will name Atiku’s running mate soon- Tambuwal

They do not have practical and successful examples to convince Nigerians beyond basic activities of governance. The next Vice President must be someone who has done more than building roads, constructing buildings and bridges, it must be someone who understands what economic viability means from a micro and macro perspective, the effect of human capital development on GDP, outsourcing, digital economy, inflation and how an enabling environment thrives with local and foreign investments.

I must also add that Udom Emmanuel will be a very good team player and not be disruptive. He is one man whose good values is impressionable on every governmental policies and actions of his as the Governor of Akwa Ibom. He is one man whose policies and programmes have human face.

It simply means every governmental action of his are in tandem with the aspirations and yearnings of his people. One important element missing in Nigeria in the last seven years.

I believe if and when given opportunity to be saddled with a higher responsibility as a running mate and if God wills he becomes the Vice President, he will surely bring this to bear.

I do not think he will be part of a government who will ban twitter, cryptocurrency trading and close our land borders without thinking through the adverse economic implications of such moves borne out of ego and repressive thinking.

This is why I am of utmost conviction after evaluating those being speculated as choice for both PDP and Atiku, and also after going through the list of aspirants at the presidential primary, I strongly elect that what is next for Atiku and PDP is to settle for Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State.

Trust me, this will be a combination that will be hard to beat. I cannot think of any other combination or permutations by any other political party that will beat this team. If Atiku and PDP really want to win, they should look at this direction I just highlighted.

Obinna, a civil servant, writes from Abuja