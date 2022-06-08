PDP will name Atiku’s running mate soon- Tambuwal

Strong indications emerged on Wednesday that People’s Democratic Party ( PDP) flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar will soon announce his running mate

Sokoto state Governor , Aminu Tambuwal and Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, while addressing journalists in Abuja on Wednesday dropped the hint, as behind the scene intense lobbying for Atiku’s running mate continues.

Tambuwal while speaking after leading the Governors on a consultative meeting with the Atiku Abubakar in Abuja, stated that the Governors “ are being consulted over the issue”

Responding to a question on whether the issue of running mate come up at the meeting, Tambuwal said “ It is part of the consultation, its ongoing and governors are also being consulted on that”

“The national chairman along with the candidate came to thank the governors for their roles at the convention.

He disclosed that the party has approached the Governors about cooperation and collaboration in prosecuting a very successful electioneering campaign that will result into victories for the PDP at various elections from the state house of assembly, national election, governorship and the presidential election come February, 2023.

“It is more of a consultative meeting on matters concerning the way forward” he said.

BusinessDay gathered that the delays in announcing the choice of Atiku’s running mate is part of the strategy to ensure that the party does not make mistakes.

The party is said to be eyeing a seating Governor in the South East to strengthen its hold in the region and fill the vacuum created by the exit of Peter Obi

Obi’s exit is said to have created a big challenge for the party and the only way is to ensure that the party picks a core Igbo candidate.

The party is said to have short listed the Enugu state Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Delta state Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and former Imo state Governor, Emeka Ihedioha.

But the need for a strong core Igbo candidate is said to be forcing the party to spread its search deeper while consulting with relevant stakeholders to avoid mistakes on the choice of running mate for the PDP flag bearer.