Reps suspend legislative business over Kaduna killings

The House of Representatives on Thursday abruptly adjourned its resumed plenary and suspended all legislative activities till next week to register the lawmakers’ grievances over the recent killings in Kaduna State.

The House reached the decision after the intensive debate on a motion of urgent public importance moved by Shehu Balarabe, member representing Birnin Gwari/Giwa Federal Constituency of Kaduna State.

Balarabe lamented that between March 24 -28, 2022, armed bandits had invaded the two local government areas he represents and killed scores, raped, maimed, displaced many and destroyed property worth millions of naira.

Contributing to the motion, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, Majority Leader of the House said Nigerians should be allowed at this moment to take up arms and defend themselves hence it appeared the security agencies have failed in their task of defending the people.

He said: “With all sense of responsibility, I think Nigerians should this moment, be allowed to also take arms; Nigerians must be allowed to take up arms in defence of their innocent souls, defend their hard earned properties because it is like a monumental failure, if the agencies of security have failed, then Nigerians should not be seen as failure.

“Let Nigerians organise themselves in the way of civil defence. Let’s organise defence for their innocent souls. Because if the responsibility of the government can not be carried out democratically, then everyone has the cause to defend himself. Nigerians should no longer be running away from attacks, unnecessary bandits.”

Idris Ahmed-Wase, Deputy Speaker of the House who presided over the session after listening to several emotion-laden debate said there was no need going on the proceedings, hence the plenary was adjourned.