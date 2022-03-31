Train attack: Kwara gov mourns TUC chair, others

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State has commiserated with the labour unions and the family of the state council of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) chairman, Akinsola Akinwunmi who died in the Kaduna train attack.

A statement by Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor said: “I send our heartfelt condolences to the family of the trade union leader as well as the labour communities in the state. It is my prayer to God to console all that mourn this fine gentleman at this very sad moment.

“I also condole with the families of all the other victims of the dastardly attack. The tragic incident, like those before it, is an attack on all the people of Nigeria. We are confident that the security agencies will not spare any resources to get the criminals behind it, as had been directed by the President.

“Terrorism and terrorists will not defeat our collective resolve to live in peace and harmony. We, therefore, urge the security agencies to do their best to rescue all the abductees alive, while the terrorists behind the incident are arrested and made to face the full weight of the law.”