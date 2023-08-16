Photos: Wike pays congratulatory visit to Ganduje

Nyesom Wike, former Rivers State Governor paid a congratulatory visit to Abdullahi Ganduje former Kano State Governor on Tuesday at his Abuja residence.

Wike, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), congratulated Ganduje on becoming the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The APC posted the visit on its social media platform, X, formerly Twitter.

The post read: “Former Governor of Rivers State and Minister-designate, HE. Nyesom Wike paid a congratulatory visit to the National Chairman, HE. Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje at his residence in Abuja.”

Ganduje was elected APC chairman on August 3, 2023, at the annual 12th National Executive Committee (NEC) party meeting in Abuja. He replaced Abdullahi Adamu, who resigned following a power struggle within the party.

Ganduje is a two-term Kano governor and a close ally of President Bola Tinubu. Wike is also believed to be loyal to Tinubu, despite not being in the same political party.

Wike’s visit to Ganduje has been interpreted in several ways. Some see it as a genuine congratulatory visit, while others believe it signifies Wike’s continued support for Tinubu. Still, others think Wike keeps his options open and may consider defecting to the APC.