Photos: Top 4 presidential candidates’ campaigns in 2023

A recent nationwide opinion poll commissioned by Anap Foundation and performed by NOI Polls Limited identified the top four contenders for the election.

The poll shows that 23 percent of respondents plan to vote for Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), while only 13 percent plan to vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who came in second place.

Abubakar Atiku, People’s Democratic Party (PDP), was third with 10 percent, and Rabiu Kwankwaso, New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), was a distant fourth with 2 percent of voters proposing to vote for him.

Abubakar Atiku, People’s Democratic Party (PDP), was third with 10 percent, and Rabiu Kwankwaso, New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), was a distant fourth with 2 percent of voters proposing to vote for him.

On the other hand, the presidential candidate search interest in the past 30 days, according to Google Trends, shows Tinubu leading the chart with 42 percent of searches, Peter Obi, with 28 percent, Atiku has a close call of 27 percent while Kwankwaso has 3 percent of searches.

These candidates have stepped up their campaigns by going all over the country. Some of them have been to as many as six states in just two weeks.

Photos (source: Twitter)

Labour Party (LP)

All Progressives Congress (APC)

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)

On Saturday, February 25, 2023, Nigeria will elect its next president.