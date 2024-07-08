PDP says smear campaigns against Asue Ighodalo, will end in futility

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday, assured that the smear campaigns and frivolous litigations aimed to distract its candidate in the September 21, 2024 Edo State Governorship election, Asue Ighodalo, will end in futility.

The party in a statement, signed by Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary, reaffirmed Ighodalo as the undisputed choice of the majority of the people of Edo State.

The statement said the party is aware of a well-oiled plot by certain egocentric and overtly ambitious individuals to orchestrate a series of coordinated smear campaigns against Ighodalo.

The party said the perpetrators of the campaigns are being frustrated by Ighodalo’s emergence as candidate, his overwhelming popularity across the State and the fact that he is already coasting to victory in the election.

“The Party has been made aware of how these angry and bitter individuals have been going around the courts and reportedly attempting to induce certain judicial officers to procure damaging rulings against our candidate.

“It has also come to the knowledge of our Party that these unscrupulous elements have been attempting to compromise the media to publish fabrications against our candidate and campaign.

Ologunagba said the party has it on good authority that the intent of these individuals who have been holding clandestine meetings in locations in Abuja and Benin City is to cause crisis and derail the democratic process leading to the Edo State governorship election.

” Information available shows that these politicians are behind the erroneous report that our Party’s Governorship Primary in Edo State was nullified by the Court when the Court indeed did not issue any Order to that effect.

“These individuals have been going about brazenly boasting that they have the connection and capacity to compromise the courts.

“Such barefaced boast is a direct assault on the sensibility and pride of the majority of the people of Edo State as well as the institutions of democracy where the Will of the majority of the people must prevail.

“Our Party alerts the Institution of the Judiciary, the Media and Security Agencies to be wary of the antics and activities of these elements and take steps to resist their shenanigans which is a clear and present danger to the sustenance of democracy in our country.

He revealed that the PDP is however, not deterred by the mischiefs of these failed individuals as their schemes against Dr. Asue Ighodalo and the people of Edo State have come to naught having already been exposed.

“Our Candidate, Dr. Asue Ighodalo continues to enjoy the solidarity and support of the overwhelming majority of the people of Edo State; he remains focused on his issue-based campaign and will not be distracted from his vision and agenda of moving Edo State to another level of prosperity and development on the platform the PDP.

The party therefore, called on the people of Edo State to remain at alert and resolute in their determination to ensure continued development by voting enmasse for the PDP and Asue Ighodalo in the September 21, 2024 Governorship election in the State.