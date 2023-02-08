PDP laments alleged attacks, destruction of property in C/River

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River has called for action from security agencies against alleged attacks and destruction of property of its members in the Akpabuyo Local Government Area.

The leadership of the party in the area, led by Arthur Jarvis and the party’s Deputy Governorship candidate, Emana Ambrose-Amawhe, made the call at a news conference in Calabar on Wednesday.

Javis, who addressed the conference, alleged that the attacks had continued for four days without the presence of security personnel.

He accused supporters of the ruling party in the state of being responsible for the attacks.

He particularly accused a legislator at the State House of Assembly and a NASS member of complicity in the situation.

“The current barbaric attacks on our members in the area began shortly after a candidate of the APC’s meeting on Sunday at Ikot Oyom, Akpabuyo.

He said without any provocation, miscreants destroyed billboards of PDP candidates within the private residence of Amanso Etim.

“They did not stop at that; they went on to break into his house and destroy his household properties.

“After the first attack, the hoodlums carried out an all-night attack on the residences and business premises of our party leaders and supporters within Atimbo East and Atim Westwards,” he stated.

Jarvis said victims of the alleged attacks included Francis Ekang, PDP State Organising Secretary; Francis Effanga, Director General of the party’s senatorial candidate; and Elder Effiom Ekpo, Chairman of Atimbo Westward.

He said calls made for police intervention were not responded to.

According to him, a formal report was made to the Commissioner of Police, AIG Zone 6, and the DSS.

Reacting to the allegations, the Commissioner of Police, Sule Balarabe, said he was on top of the situation but would rather not disclose his strategy to curtail the crisis to newsmen.

Similarly, the State Publicity Secretary of the APC, Erasmus Ekpang, said he was aware of the attacks, however, added he was not in a position to know those responsible.

“I cannot tell you if they are APC or PDP members, it is left to the security agencies to investigate and make public those responsible for the acts,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Joseph Bassey, had denied authorising or encouraging anyone to attack his opponents.

He said he did not encourage violence and would not do such a thing or ask anyone to do so on his behalf.

NAN reports that houses belonging to some members of the PDP in Akpabuyo were allegedly destroyed and looted in the early hours of Monday.