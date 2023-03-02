PDP guber candidate promises to end water scarcity in Enugu in 180 days if elected

The Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State, Peter Mbah has promised to end water scarcity problem in the state within 180 days of his administration if elected by the electorate.

He said that he understood the pain the people were facing, especially the business community and investors, as a result of lack of water, saying that the design he had on ground would give them reasons to be proud of the state.

The governorship candidate made the pledge at an interactive session with the business community in Enugu, which included entrepreneurs, professional bodies, pharmaceutical associations, traders, independent petroleum marketers, supermarket and shopping mall owners, among others across the state.

The PDP governorship candidate said that he had already done a robust analysis of the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors and ascertained the challenges facing water reticulation in the state, vowing to bring it to an end within 180 days of his government.

“I know the pain you go through as a result of lack of water. We will not sleep until we crack the problem and see that water is running in every household and street in Enugu,” he said.

The governorship hopeful, who described himself as an entrepreneur, said he had proposed a 100-billion-naira revolving capital, in addition to industrial funds that would be made available for business owners, youths who want to go into entrepreneurship, and market women as a way of supporting small, medium and micro-scale enterprises by partnering with them to expand the state’s economy.

“In our social charter, we proposed to build modern markets and world class industrial parks to enable us have the best environment for investments and businesses.

“We have plans to build multi-modal transportation system, operationalize our international airport and construct a cargo wing of the airport to enable us export our products,” he further said.

While further espousing his plan, Mbah, who is a successful businessman, said the private sector will be geared up to drive economic growth, create robust a market, tackle unemployment.

He further said that his administration would encourage ease of doing business through digitalisation of the economy and e-governance that will facilitate quick access to business permits and registration of business within seven days.

He also unveiled his plan to create jobs for the teeming youths, adding that his focus would be on how to make youths wealth creators and employments generators through vocational and skills acquisition training centres.

Commending the people for endorsing his candidacy as the most qualified and credible in the gubernatorial race, Mbah appealed to the electorate, especially the youths to use the opportunity they have to vote for him on March 11 as a new dawn is possible through the programmes he has for them.

Earlier, the Director, Market Committee of the Peter Mbah Campaign Organisation, Chinedu Mbah, said the session was initiated by Mbah in his resolve to ensure that partnership with the business community yielded positive results.

“We have market leaders from all the parts of the state with different professional bodies here.

“Market leaders and traders are happy with your achievements in the private sector.

“They’re equally glad because of your efforts at providing fuel for the state, including other South East states, at affordable price of 185 naira per litre,” he said.

The major challenge of Enugu residents had been scarcity of water. Water tankers have continued for many years to supply water to people at a very costly price and any governor that can solve the problem of water in Enugu would be highly appreciated by the people.