PDP group backs Senator Sandy’s guber ambition

Ahead of the 2023 general election, Reclaim Cross River a political support group with the vision of restoring the eroding glory of Cross River State is set for formal inauguration at Ogoja local government Area. The group said it is throwing its weight behind the gubernatorial ambition of Senator Sandy Onor.

The official launching of the group has been slated for Tuesday, February 2 at Ogoja, the headquarters of the senatorial district just as it has rolled out a voter registration awareness campaign.

According to the Director-General of the group Paul Ishabor Esq, Reclaim Cross River which is affiliated with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) comprises vibrant Cross Riverians with common political persuasion distraught over the unprecedented decay in morale and infrastructures ravaging the state since the advent of the present administration.

He disclosed that Reclaim Cross River was founded by some patriotic indigenes and friends of the state poised to redress the devastation in the state arising from maladministration, lack of focus, and outright insincerity.

Read also: CRS PDP: Great expectations from the cares of two wise men

“The previous administration of Donald Duke and Liyel Imoke worked tirelessly to transformed our beloved State into the ultimate destination for leisure and investment. We used to introduce ourselves with pride as Cross Riverians. Sadly, we are now in retrogression mode,” He lamented.

He continued” to drive our vision to fruition and after a holistic appraisal of all the potential governorship aspirants under the PDP, we have opted to queue behind Senator Sandy Onor take over in 2023. Our choice is devoid of myopic vision and ethnic colouration. We simply want the best for Cross River, he stressed.

The group parades a grassroots foundation across the nooks and crannies of the State with three senatorial coordinators,18 local government officials, and 196 ward leaders.

Reclaim Cross River is currently mobilizing eligible potential voters to enrol in the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration exercise and creating political awareness to checkmate voters’ apathy during elections.