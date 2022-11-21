PDP crisis: We stand on Port Harcourt accord, say G5 governors

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) G5 governors led by the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, say they are bent on the criteria set in Port Harcourt if the on-going reconciliation efforts in the Party will succeed.

Addressing the media after the group’s meeting in Lagos on Sunday, former governor of Plateau state, Jonah Jang who read the resolution of the group said the party has reviewed its stand and decided to stand on the decision the group took at the Port Harcourt meeting last week.

He said; “we decided on the decision we took at Port Harcourt that the window to reconcile with our great party is still open.”

Briefing newsmen earlier before the closed door session, Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde who rechristened the G5 group as ‘The Integrity Group’ said the governors are the faces of the struggle, while the elders and leaders are solidly behind them.

Those present at the Lagos meeting include the Rivers State Governor, Nyesome Wike ; Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu; Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom; Enugu State Governor, ; Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi ; Senator Olaka Nwogu; Senator MAO Ohuanbuwa; Hon. Nnena Ukeje; Senator Nasir Suleiman; Senator Sandy Onor ; Malam Mohammed Adoke; Olusegun Mimiko; Ayo Fayose; Donald Duke and former deputy national chairman ( South) Chief Bode George.

Read also: Oyo APC faults Bayo Adelabu claims over attack, urges police investigation

Others were; Deputy National Chairman (South) of the PDP, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja; National Vice Chairman (South – South), Dan Orbih and former PDP gubernatorial aspirant in Osun State, Omoba Dotun Babayemi .

The main point of the group’s demand is that the national chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu must step down for a Southern candidate, otherwise the group would not support its presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar.