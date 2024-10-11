PDP appoints Mohammed as acting national chairman as crisis deepens

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

The Integrity Group of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Friday, announced the appointment of Yayari Ahmed Mohammed as acting national chairman.

The National Working Committee (NWC), led by Umar Damagum, acting national chairman, had earlier suspended Kamaldeen Ajibade (SAN), national legal adviser, and Debo Ologunagba, national publicity secretary, alleging insurbodination and disloyalty.

In retaliation, the Integrity Group had announced the suspension of Damagum and Sam Anyanwu, national secretary, for alleged anti-party activities.

Ologunagba later issued a statement on behalf of the group, accusing Damagum and Anyanwu of anti-party activities, as reported by BusinessDay.

The statement was entitled, ‘Press release on Decision of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP on the Reported Anti-Party Activity by the Acting National Chairman, Amb. Illiya Damagum and National Secretary, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu,’ and was signed by Ologunagba.

According to the statement, “The National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP has extensively considered the series of complaints raised against the Acting National Chairman, Amb. Illiya Damagum and National Secretary, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu particularly with regard to the letter addressed by them to the Court of Appeal in Appeal No:CA/PH/307/2024 against the Party’s position in the case involving the 27 former members of the Rivers State House of Assembly who vacated their seats upon decamping from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

