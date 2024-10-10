PDP’s BoT urges members to uphold party’s constitution

…Says members must submit to decision of party’s organs

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees on Thursday, charged party members to submit to the constitution of the party, by obeying decisions of both the Reconciliation and Disciplinary committees of the party.

Amidst growing crises, the party had recently inaugurated both committees to restore sanity to the party.

In a communique issued at the end of the 78th meeting of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT), presided over by Adolphus Wabara, the BoT Chairman, the BoT expressed concern over the crises in the party, especially the state of affairs of the Party in Rivers State and urged that efforts must be intensified to find a lasting solution to the issues.

“The BoT commends the Reconciliation Committee for the efforts so far in resolving disputes within the Party. The BoT urges the Committee to remain focused on the task of fostering peace and unity in the Party.

It also cautioned party members against resorting to avoidable litigations and urged members to always explore the party’s internal mechanisms on issues.

“The BoT notes the commencement of activities by the Disciplinary Committee and charges the Committee to continue to be guided by the Principles of Constitutionality and the Rule of Law in the discharge of its assignment,” the communique revealed.

They urged the party to urgently summon a meeting comprising of the NWC, PDP Governors’ Forum, Leadership of PDP National Assembly Caucus and BoT Special Committee to resolve the issues.

The BoT said it received the report of the Conduct of Congresses in various States of the federation and urged that all areas of concern should be addressed. It charged all organs, leaders, critical stakeholders and members of the PDP across the board to remain united and committed especially recognizing that the PDP is the only beacon of hope for millions of Nigerians.

“The PDP must therefore remain strong, united and true to the principles upon which it was founded.

The PDP BoT, in its assessment of the current economic situation in the country, expressed “serious concerns over the worsening economic hardship, acute food crisis and general sense of misery, despondency, uncertainty and hopelessness in the country occasioned by the anti-people policies of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

“The BoT demands that the APC administration immediately review its policies and take immediate steps to ensure the reduction in the price of fuel, make key investments towards food production, revamp our manufacturing sector to stimulate employment opportunities and mitigate the suffering of Nigerians,” it said.

In its first official reaction to the recent gubernatorial election held in Edo state, the BoT condemned and rejected what it sees as “ the brazen rigging of the September 21, 2024 governorship election in Edo State by the APC in connivance with INEC and some compromised Police operatives.

“The BoT insists that from the votes cast at the polling Units, it is clear that the PDP and its candidate, Dr. Asue Ighodalo won the election. The PDP will take every legitimate step to ensure the recovery of the mandate freely given to our Party by the people of Edo State, urging Nigerians to also reject the manipulation of the Edo State governorship election

The PDP’s highest organ noted that the manipulation “is part of the sinister plot by the APC to foist a One-Party system and totalitarian rule on our country which must be firmly resisted.

The BoT also urged Nigerians to resist any plan by the APC to rig November 16, 2024, Governorship election in Ondo State, adding that “ PDP is in a good position to win the election and we must not allow anybody to manipulate the election against our Party.

