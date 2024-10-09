Edo 2024: Thugs assault PDP lawyers, forensic experts, others at INEC office

A team of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) lawyers and forensic experts were, on Wednesday, attacked and assaulted at the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Edo State by thugs suspected to be members of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The thugs are alleged to be operating in connivance with officials of INEC and operatives of the Nigerian Police Force who were seen providing security for the thugs and members.

The team of PDP lawyers and forensic experts were at the INEC office to inspect the BVAS machine, voters register, ballot papers, and other election materials used by the electoral body for the September 21 gubernatorial election to flesh up the party’s petition against the alleged rigging of the governorship poll.

The inspection of election materials is one of the prerequisites in challenging any electoral result in Nigeria. The PDP and its lawyers were, however, prevented by INEC from inspecting the materials since Monday, despite presenting a court order.

The electoral body however bowed to pressure on Tuesday evening, announcing today, Wednesday, October 9, 2024 as the date for all parties to come for the inspection exercise.

The PDP who visited the INEC Office on Wednesday to carry out their duties met an already charged atmosphere with thugs linked to the APC intimidating and physically assaulting them, while security personnel, including officers from the Nigerian Police Force, failed to intervene.

Many sustained various degrees of injuries with their phones and other gadgets destroyed, while others scampered for safety.

Speaking to journalists, a forensic expert who spoke on the condition of anonymity said, “We are here to do our job following the directive of INEC for us to come for inspection of the materials used for the elections.

However, when we got here, we met a huge crowd of thugs mobilised by the APC.

“They have been attacking, assaulting and harassing us. Some of the thugs got my phone and laptop and smashed it on the floor and many other of my colleagues were also injured in the process.

“Worst still, the police who are supposed to restore sanity and guarantee security just stood by watching while they unleashed havoc on innocent people who were going about their lawful businesses.”

