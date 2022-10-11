Oyo ADC expels Sunmonu, Olatunbosun, Koleosho, others over anti-party activities

The Oyo State chapter of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, has expelled some of its members for what it described as anti-party activities.

Those expelled include Monsurat Sunmonu, a former speaker of Oyo State House of Assembly and ex-senator, Michael Koleoso; Wasiu Olatunbosun, presently commissioner for information in the state, Niyi Adebisi, K.K. Obisesan, Kareem Toyin, Bunmi Olabode, Sola Oluokun, Oni Michael, Musibau Adejare, S.P. Akintokun, Bola Amusat and other appointees in the Seyi Makinde administration.

This is coming as some of those expelled would in few days time be defecting to the PDP in Oyo State.

But Adeoti Babatunde Aderoju and Bimpe Adelowo, chairman and publicity secretary of the ADC respectively, in a statement on Tuesday said: “Our attention has been drawn to the activities and engagements of some persons within Oyo State fold of our great party- ADC- and other political appointees of the PDP government in Oyo and their loyalists who are still claiming the membership of ADC in Oyo State— whose activities amount to anti-party and also inimical to the interest of our great party in Oyo State.

“We have been following some events within Oyo State ADC since 24th December 2021 when Monsurat and Michael Koleosho allegedly went to the media to declare their intention to dump our party in Oyo State, and this was followed by various engagements and activities that suggest that they have decided to make good the threat of severing their relationship with our party; of such events include their so-called ‘thank you visit on 28th January 2022 where they publicly declared their support for the second term bid of Governor Seyi Makinde without any due consultation with the National Headquarters of our great party.

“Also on 19th April 2022, Wasiu Olatunbosun on behalf of other 93 political appointees addressed the press to effect that they have decided to move from ADC to PDP in Oyo.

“Thereto, on 25th May 2022, Senator Monsurat Sunmonu led the above-mentioned individuals and other political appointees to the Lekan Salami Sporting Complex to visibly and actively participate in the Oyo State PDP governorship primary where Governor Seyi emerged as PDP’s candidate.

“From the foregoing, it is established that the activities and engagements of these individuals are nothing but anti-party activities, and since they could no longer serve the interest of the ADC in Oyo we, therefore, announce their expulsion and that members of the general public should stop relating with them as members (whether severally or jointly) of ADC in their various wards, local government Areas, and in Oyo State.”

In the statement made available to journalists in Ibadan, the officials said that the party had 51 candidates vying for various positions in the 2023 elections ranging from governorship and deputy; senatorial and House of Representatives to House of Assembly seats.

While saying that the party has not gone into any alliance or coalition with any political party whatsoever in preparation for the 2023 general election, ADC advised the general public and members to disregard any such news and take it as unfounded rumour and one of the antics of mischief makers.

“We equally state it here that our party in Oyo State is no longer and is not in any coalition or alliance with any political party whatsoever, and that no one has the authority of our party to drop the name of our party for such purpose,” the statement stated.

Recall that in 2019, a few days before the Gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections, the gubernatorial candidates of ADC (Femi Lanlehin); Action Alliance, ZLP (Sarafadeen Alli) and SDP (Ayorinde) stepped down for Makinde and agreed to form an alliance with the PDP and its candidate against the gubernatorial candidate of the APC, Adebayo Adelabu.

Also involved in the merger plans was the Alliance for Democracy (AD) whose state chairman was present at the meeting.

While stepping down, all the gubernatorial candidates of the other parties at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Press Centre, Iyaganku, Ibadan, agreed to renounce their ambitions to pave way for the emergence of the PDP candidate.

And the term of the agreement from one angle said if the PDP candidate, Seyi Makinde eventually wins, the sharing formula would be PDP 50 percent; ADC, 30 percent; and SDP 15 percent, while the other partners take the remaining five percent.

While speaking on behalf of others, Lanlehin said: “The coalition agreed to decisions reached thereto, after a series of meetings and consultations. Those gathered here, respectable governorship candidates of our various political parties and others have agreed to form an alliance.”