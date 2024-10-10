Oyinlola’s reconciliation team shows PDP ready for success in future elections – Makinde

Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo State.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has commended the National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for setting up the Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola-led National Reconciliation Committee. the governor noted that the party is ready for success in future elections.

Represented by Bayo Lawal, the state’s deputy governor, Makinde stated this when he hosted the committee at the Government House, Agodi, Ibadan, following the completion of its assignment in the South-West geopolitical zone.

He charged the PDP NWC, and PDP Board of Trustees to work towards the implementation of the recommendations of the committee, which according to him, have as members people with strong, rich experiences and wisdom and are capable to lead the charge of reconciling the party.

Makinde equally commended the committee members for the task they are undertaking, noting that Prince Oyinlola had led a similar exercise for the South-West PDP before the last general elections.

“We want to say thank you to our elders who have participated in this exercise. We have the Oyo State Elders Council headed by Saka Balogun and Wole Oyelese.

“I wish to place on record on behalf of the governor the commitment and responsibility of the South-West Exco of PDP in this responsibility. This is most appreciated.

“We wish to put on record that the NWC has thought it wise, at this point, to put in place the National Reconciliation Committee headed, by Olagunsoye Oyinlola. It wouldn’t have been otherwise, because we know the crisis we went through, leading to the 2023 election and we saw the outcome, which was not too good.

“It is appropriate for us to move forward and set up a reconciliation process, though issues are not the same across the zones in the country.

“So, that the NWC has put this very strong committee in place shows clearly that we are ready and willing to embrace reconciliation and to move the party forward against future elections,” he said.

“Secondly, we also want to appreciate this committee. As I indicated about two days ago, you look at the cross-section of the membership of this committee and you will see rich and fertile minds with rich experience that the NWC has put together. Without mincing words, you are eminently qualified to step forward and reconcile PDP members.

“So, there is no way we can pay tribute that will capture the sacrifices you have put into this assignment. The Lord God Almighty will reward you. And the reward will come when this assignment you are undertaking sees the light of the day, just the way we want it.

“As you move on, the NWC must ensure that your exercise is really implemented. Without it, we will be back to square one and we don’t want that to happen. So, this is a call to the NWC; the BoT and to all elders of our great party in PDP.

“We know clearly that the six states in the South-West geopolitical zone have made recommendations to you, and we know because of who you are, you won’t shy away from telling each state the home truth. Without that, we won’t easily move forward. So, when you are writing your report, wherever you observe lapses, lacuna and what have you, all of those things will come into play.”

Also speaking, the chairman of the committee and former governor of Osun State, Oyinlola expressed gratitude to Governor Makinde for making arrangements that made the committee’s job simple.

He equally noted that he was moving on a familiar terrain concerning reconciliation in the PDP, as he had played a similar role in the past following Governor Makinde’s constitution of a committee to reconcile warring parties in the South-West PDP.

He said: “I want to, on behalf of other members, express our sincere gratitude to Governor Makinde and the entire Executive Council of the state for the pre-arrival arrangement, which made our job very simple.

“We will be leaving for South-South states and it is our prayer that the success recorded in the South-West is replicated when we get there.”

While also fielding questions from newsmen, the former governor said that his committee has come across many issues and grievances and will recommend appropriate steps for them to be addressed by the party.

“If we have not taken cognisance of the fact that things are not well with our party, this committee would not be in place. That is to tell you that we have identified our problems and are taking steps to address them.

“For me as a person, what we have done in the South-West is a repetition for me. Why did I say so? Not long ago, I led the same reconciliation committee that went round the South-West and, as at then, we were able to identify the issues that were militating against our unity and success as a party.

“Engr Seyi Makinde, having noticed that there is a kind of acrimony within the party across the zone, put in place that committee at that time and we went round the six states of the zone and we identified the challenges facing the party.

“There are no extraneous challenges other than those bothering on human interest. In any party, jostling for position, wanting one thing or the other, becomes an issue, because there is nobody that does not like good things.

“Where equity is not in place, there will be disunity. There is nothing too serious taking away from what we have done earlier, that the party cannot easily address. For instance, there are complaints that congresses were not carried out in line with the dictates of the party’s constitution. That is an anomaly and it is one of those things we will make sure are not repeated in future exercises

“Let me say it once again that we are grateful and May the good Lord in his infinite mercy help you to steer the ship of Oyo State,” Oyinlola added.

Other members of the 25-man committee are; former Gombe State governor, Senator Ibrahim Dankwambo (Secretary); Anicho Okoro (Administrative Secretary); Mutia Olayinka Ladoja (BOT); former Minister of State for the FCT, Jumoke Akinjide; former South-West PDP Chairman, Eddy Olafeso.

Others are former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chibudom Nwuche, Bello Tafidan Gusau, Senator Ben Ndi Obi (BOT), Senator Tunde Ogbeha, Senator Shuaibu Isa Lau (Member), Dame Esther Uduehi (BOT), Senator Zainab Kure (BOT) and Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, among others.

