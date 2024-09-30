Oyo state road traffic management authority pledges strict action against assaulters

Adekoya Adesagba, the Chairman of the Oyo State Road Traffic Management Authority (OYRTMA), has issued a stern warning that violators of government policies, particularly those who assault officials of the authority, will be prosecuted as prescribed in the extant laws.

This statement follows the recent arrest of Raheem Ridwan, who allegedly assaulted OYRTMA officer Toheeb Abbas on September 19 at Mokola, Ibadan.

Ridwan initially escaped but has since been apprehended. “No one who disrespects or assaults our officers will go unpunished,” Adesagba stated, affirming that the suspect will be prosecuted.

Adesagba, a retired major in the army reiterated OYRTMA’s zero-tolerance stance on any form of violence or disrespect towards its officers, who work tirelessly to ensure road safety.

He said, “Our officers are committed to maintaining order on our roads, and they deserve to be treated with respect,”

The Chairman emphasized the agency’s resolve to continue enforcing traffic laws and regulations. “Anyone found violating these laws will face the full wrath of the law,” he asserted.

He also called on the public to cooperate with the Agency’s officers to make the roads in Oyo State safer and more efficient.

He further expressed gratitude for the support of the Oyo State Government and the people of the State, stressing that collective effort is crucial in achieving the goal of reducing road accidents.

“The safety of the public is our top priority, and we will do everything in our power to protect it,” he assured. Adesagba also urged the public to report any incidents of violence or misconduct by OYRTMA officers, promising that such cases would be thoroughly investigated and appropriate actions would be taken.

The suspect was arraigned before Grade A Customary Court, Mapo, where the presiding Judge, Owoseni (Mrs.) adjourned the case to November 8, 2024.

He has been remanded at Agodi Prison pending the fulfilment of his bail conditions, which include providing two reliable sureties with a sum of Two hundred Thousand nairas (₦200,000.00)and documented evidence of landed property, with one surety being a relative.

OYRTMA officers, including the provost, Officer Akinade Sunday, Head of Operation, Officer Akanmu Usman, Unit Commander, Officer Aderopo and others, were present at the court proceedings.

Share