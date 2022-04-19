Oyetola to appointees: Resign now if you have political ambition

Adegboyega Oyetola, governor of Osun State has directed all political appointees in the state interested in contesting in the 2023 general elections to resign their appointments with immediate effect.

Oyetola gave the directive in a statement signed by Prince Oluwole Oyebamiji, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), and made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Tuesday.

The governor said, “This is sequel to the Executive Council meeting of Wednesday 13th April 2022 and the combined effect of Sections 84 (12) and 29(1) of the Electoral Acts 2022 as well as the Electoral timetable released by the Independent National Electoral Commission.”

“Notice is hereby given to ALL Political Appointees in Osun State to comply with the directive of Mr. Governor and the provision of the Law.”