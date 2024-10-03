Ondo guber poll: Akinrelere urges youths to shun electoral violence

Youths in Ondo State have been advised to shun activities that would lead to electoral violence ahead of the November 16th, 2024 governorship election in the state.

Sunday Akinrelere, a fellow of HumAngle Technology and Civic Impact Fellowship (HTCIF), who doubles as Ondo State Coordinator for the Civic Shift Campaign Initiative (CSCI), made the call on Wednesday in Akure during a campaign awareness organised by the group on the forthcoming gubernatorial poll which was supported by the HumAngle Foundation, a non-profit organization.

According to him, any election remain an exercise to choose the best candidate from pool of many others seeking for electoral office to serve the people and not a battle for supremacy.

Akinrelere, who said the campaign awareness was mobilized across various Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Ondo state, however, encouraged the youths to participate fully in the electoral process in order to promote peace in the state.

He, urged the youths not to allow themselves to be used to foment trouble by those who were bent on truncating the state’s democracy.

“We must reject electoral violence in the upcoming Ondo gubernatorial election, if you skip the vote, you lose the right to hold elected officials accountable.

“Youth electoral participation is the key to change, we must all say no to electoral violence and choose peace and progress. Your vote is your voice, take a stand for your future,” Akinrelere said.

Akinrelere, however, said the following prominent LGA lead advocates, Adeoye Kayode (Ondo West), Omolayo Omotayo (Owo), Adedapo Kayode (Akoko South-East), Ojigi Samson (Ese-Odo), Adejoro Victor (Akoko North-West), Akinbadejo Valentine (Idanre), Akinyanbola Olatomide (Odigbo), Olafare Blessing (Akure North) and Afolabi Azeez (Akure South) alongside the group and well-known personalities in the state would continue to organize campaigns to emphasize the power of the youths vote in shaping a better future for Ondo state.

