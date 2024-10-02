Protest in Ondo as youths demand removal of REC ahead of poll

As the November 16th Ondo State Governorship election draws closer, some aggrieved youths on Wednesday stormed the State Headquarters of the National Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) in Akure, calling for the removal of the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Oluwatoyin Babalola, over alleged fraternization with some political parties.

BusinessDay reports that the aggrieved youths carried placards with different inscriptions and described the allegations against the woman REC as unhealthy and unprofessional which could undermine the process.

Olawale Ijanusi, who spoke on behalf of the protesters, alleged that Babalola had been romancing with some political parties ahead of the November 16th, 2024 Gubernatorial Poll in the State.

Ijanusi, however, called for the removal of the INEC REC for the sake of the election.

According to him, the call for her removal became necessary and imperative in order to safeguard the electoral integrity and fairness and level playing ground in the forthcoming Gubernatorial election in Ondo State

He said the youths demanded a free and fair election, asking the INEC not to be biased but to be transparent and ensure free and fair election in the State.

While the Administrative Secretary of INEC in the State, Biodun Amosu, who addressed the protesters, said the issue would be handled by the INEC Chairman.

Responding to the allegations, Biodun Amosun, Administrative Secretary of INEC in Ondo State, said, “One thing we must confirm is that peaceful protest is allowed in our democracy. To us, you have not done anything bad and we want to assure you that the issue will be handled by the INEC chairman. The chairman will look into your demands.

“One thing which we can assure you is that the election in Ondo state will count. We can assure you that once you have your agents in your polling booth, you monitor your votes, you protect your votes, nothing can happen.

“With the caliber of officers here, we can assure you that we will always work to ensure that our votes count. Please, be with us, work with us and let us work together. We will look at the various issues. We can assure you that the issue will be adequately addressed.”

