Ighodalo’s supporters storm INEC office, demand reversal of Edo guber poll results

Scores of aggrieved members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and supporters of the party’s gubernatorial candidate in the September 21 Edo gubernatorial election on Wednesday demanded the reversal of the election results.

The protesters made the demand when they stormed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Benin city, the Edo state capital.

Chanting slogans of “INEC, Ole!”, which translates to “INEC is a thief”, the protesters accused the electoral body of manipulating the results in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The surrounding were filled with placard-bearing protesters, some of which read, “Edo PDP won the election but INEC and police colluded to change it,” “Asue Ighodalo, the governor-elect we know,” and “INEC, why did you manipulate the IREV result?”

Betty Irume, one of the protesters said the protest was about justice and accountability.

“This protest is about justice and accountability. We believe in the power of our vote for Asue Ighodalo and Osarodion Ogie!”.

Another protester expressed similar sentiments, saying that results must be reverse.

“We are demanding transparency and fairness. Asue Ighodalo and Osarodion Ogie represent hope for a better Edo! INEC needs to correct this wrong.”

Despite assurances from INEC officials that the election was conducted transparently, PDP supporters have remained adamant that the results do not reflect the true will of Edo State voters.

As of now, INEC officials in Edo State have not issued an official statement regarding the protests or the accusations of electoral fraud.

However, security around the INEC office has been tightened, with police officers stationed at key points to prevent any escalation of violence

