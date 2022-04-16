Olubadan hosts YPF, harps on Yoruba unity

Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II has called on various Yoruba groups working for Yoruba interest to forge a common front through which the common, collective and desired goal of the race could be achieved.

While playing host to the leadership of the Yoruba Progressive Forum (YPF) at his Alarere residence on Saturday, the Olubadan disclosed that he had received quite a number of similar groups on courtesy/congratulatory visits to his palace.

He expressed appreciation for the gesture, but noted that it would be in the interest of all for the various groups to work together and form a common front.

The monarch said the need for oneness and unity among the various groups becomes imperative in view of the current political climate, where the Yoruba is clamouring for the presidency come 2023, stressing that working across purposes would be detrimental to the common interest.

According to him, “I’m not unaware that while some of our various groups have political agenda, some are for the renaissance of our culture and tradition and some think along the line of economic emancipation among others, but, the fact remains that it is all about the well-being of our people and this calls for unity of purpose”.

The National Coordinator of the YPF, Abdullateef Olalekan, who said the group came to felicitate the monarch on his ascension of the throne noted the visit was to also sensitize the Palace on the political journey the group had embarked upon a couple of years ago on the possibility of the former Governor of Lagos State, Sen. Bola Tinubu contesting the presidential election come 2023.

He said, “ever before Asiwaju Bola Tinubu declared his intention to run for the topmost office in the land, our group has gone round the six geo-political zones of the country to test his acceptability and we are happy to inform Kabiyesi that the outcome of our test was outstandingly awesome.

”Thus, with his eventual declaration a couple of months ago for the plum office, we are convinced that our efforts would yield the desired result and that’s why we have come to Your Imperial Majesty for royal blessings. We also solicit for Kabiyesi’s support towards reaching other monarchs for similar blessings”, he added.