Ogun APC asks Adebutu to address electoral fraud allegations

The Ogun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on Oladipupo Adebutu, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 18 governorship election, to address the allegations of electoral fraud levelled against him by cooperating with security agencies.

The party also advised Adebutu to refrain from giving what it described as “false hope” to his supporters, emphasising that his alleged misconduct during the previous election will be thoroughly pursued in court.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Olusola Ogunsanya Blessed, assistant publicity secretary of the party in Ogun State, as a response to Adebutu’s recent media release raising dust about the last gubernatorial election in the state, including the involvement of former governor Gbenga Daniel and others.

According to the Ogun APC, Adebutu’s statement appears to be an attempt to conceal certain wrongdoings and distort the true facts of the matter.

“While Adebutu failed to defend the fact that Gbenga Daniel, against good conscience, worked for him and his party, the PDP, and betrayed the party that gave him a ticket and even sponsored him to emerge as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, he tried to be clever by half by denying the allegation of bribery levelled against the former Ogun Governor with overwhelming evidence,” the statement read in part.

It said: “For every discerning political watcher, it is crystal clear that Adebutu and Daniel were seriously embarrassed by the exposition of their atrocities in the public glare, and so the bribery, criminal conspiracy and money laundering suspect currently hibernating in a foreign country resorted to defending the indefensible and further exposing the astounding degree of moral decadence and perfidy that defines their relationship.

“Adebutu’s pattern of defence in which he described Daniel as ‘a very rich man in his own right’ obviously depicts how shallow he is despite his age. His line of thought regrettably defies critical reasoning and is a reflection of his highfalutin and bogus persona.”