LASG should regulate taxes collected at parks, garages – Shodipe-Dosunmu

The Labour Party House of Representatives candidate for Lagos Island Constituency 1 in the last general elections, Tobiloke Shodipe -Dosunmu, has called on the state government to regulate all taxes paid by commercial bus operators to the State’s parks and garages managers.

Shodipe-Dosunmu, who made this call in a press statement issued on Saturday and made available to newsmen, explained that the regulation would put a stop to violence and clash between the operators and garages managers in Lagos.

He stated that there was need for the government to provide unify the official uniforms for the garages mangers so as to make it easier for their identification, adding that it would also give semblance of legitimacy and legality to the transport body.

The LP candidate condemned the disbandment idea mulled by some governorship candidates in the 2023 general elections, saying that the transport body could be restructured to suit the current reality.

” Let it be known that in Lagos state today one of the highest recorded source of revenue is through this (Bus taxtors) as I would expect them to be called because that’s more elitist and understandable.

” The first solution to this crisis is not disbandment because if we disband them there would be an additional 15,000 people out of jobs immediately, and that would automatically lead to high rate of crime and violence in the state.

” The solution is however to firstly give them a new title , i.e( bus taxtors ) or any name that would suit the elites because as religion rightly states you’re what you’re called. So if we continue to call them Agbero their mindset is set for violence and intimidation of bus drivers if that’s how he can get his job done .

” Second solution for me, is for the government to regulate all tax that would be paid by each bus driver per day therefore making these bus taxtors hassle freely and collect their taxes without fight or rancor.

” Third solution is to give these people uniforms majorly colored so as to make it easy for their identification and also making them a legal entity of the government”, said Shodipe-Dosunmu.