Obidients declares support for Ighodalo’s guber bid, begins mobilisation

The socio-political support group, Obidients for Asue Ighodalo, has assured support for the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the September 21 Governorship election, Asue Ighodalo, assuring that they will mobilise over 150,000 votes to support his election.

The group declared their support at a symposium held along Airport Road, Benin City.

The group affirmed their full support for Ighodalo, based on his capacity, competence, track record, integrity, intellect and commitment to good governance.

In his welcome address, the Co-convener of Obidients for AI, Austin Isikhuemen, expressed appreciation to members of the group in attendance, describing them as lovers of good governance.

He said the Obidients are a group of individuals that grew from supporters of former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, in the last presidential election, adding that they support individuals with integrity, competence and reputable character into elective offices and not political parties, as Peter Obi has categorically stated that Obidients are not domiciled in any political party.

According to him: “It was on this premise that the group Obidients for Asue Ighodalo was formed as an independent advocacy group to ensure Edo State gets the very best that can actualise its aspiration and build on the work already done by incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki, in order not to derail the thirty-year development plan of Edo State Government.

He added: “We thought it was time to get busy and check out which of the candidates has the Obidient criteria of competence, capacity, track record, empathy for the downtrodden, intellect, integrity, being cosmopolitan in outlook, youthfulness and interest in the things that concerns the youths, education, as well as concern for diversity.

“We said by this standard, Dr. Asue Ighodalo has surpassed those criteria we stated. We decided then that for good governance to be enshrined in Edo State and to prevent regrettable regret in Edo State because of the bad practices of the old, we needed to take action and bring like minds on board.

“We believe that the right way to get good governance that will make life more liveable for our children and us and restore Nigeria’s lost dignity is to get the right calibre of people into leadership positions everywhere and every time, and Dr. Asue Ighodalo is the man.

“We want an Obi in our state, an Obi-like leader with the qualities of Peter Obi that attracted millions of Nigerians to him in the last general election. That is the tsunami we must create in Edo State,” he emphasised.

In his response, the PDP governorship candidate, Ighodalo, thanked members of the group, noting that he was overwhelmed and humbled by the support of the group towards his gubernatorial bid.

What many of us have been saying for a long time has started. This revolution will change Nigeria. That revolution is going to be difficult, there are going to be landmines on your way, people are going to hurt you, people are going to despise you but you must truly stand for what you believe in.”

“Edo State is your second true test because the core of what you stand for has been tested. The Obidients said we stand for fairness, equity and justice. For the first time the garden of Eden in cross temptation is being put in your way. There is a difference between Obidients and Labour and that confusion is playing out already.

“Are you JEF or LP, if you are JEF then you have the character, the capability and your decision is not difficult. Those who are confused are the ones that your people are doing, and the minute you start dangling here and there, you lose. So this is your first true test and you must win.”

In a keynote address, Chris Mustapha Nwaokobia Jnr, professor of political science, said he had confident in the Igbodalo’s competency and track record.

“I have no doubt whatsoever about the candidate we are here gathered to celebrate his campaign.

“He is someone you can believe in. When I spoke with our principal, Peter Obi two or three days ago, he said to me Asue I know. I do not know the candidate of our party, the Labour Party and that is the error of the party.”

Other guests at the symposium include: Edo State Deputy Governor, Godwins Marvelous Omobayo; Edo State Commissioner for Art and Culture, Uyi Malaika, and the Director General of the Edo State PDP Governorship Campaign Council, Matthew Idueyekemwen.