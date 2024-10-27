Ex-Anambra PDP youth leader emerges party chairman

Chide Chidebe, former People’s Democratic Party (PDP) youth leader in Anambra State, has emerged the state party chairman.

Ifeanyi Ossai, deputy governor of Enugu State, who chaired the state congress election raised Chidebe’s hand after he emerged the chairman in the state PDP Congress last Thursday.

Chidebe won at about 4:05 AM, defeating his opponent Amechi Onowu with 1,080 to 960 votes in Awka, the state capital.

Declaring Chidebe the winner, Ossai urged him to rebuild, restore, and reconcile the aggrieved party members in the state.

According to him, Anambra State is critical to the party, noting that victories can only be celebrated when all members are united under one umbrella.

He also encouraged Chidebe to engage with those who contested in the election.

Osaai expressed satisfaction that the congress was peaceful, fair, and transparent as he promised.

“Last week, when we failed to conduct the congress, I told PDP members in the state that it would be free, fair, and transparent. I am happy that this came to fruition,” he said.

He urged the new executive to work harmoniously to secure a win in the 2025 gubernatorial elections.

Responding, Chidebe said that his administration would focus on reconciling aggrieved members, increasing party membership, and embarking on grassroots campaigns to regain public trust.

Describing the victory as an act of God, the new chairman extended hand of fellowship to his opponents, assuring that they would collaborate to restore the PDP’s prominence in the state and beyond.

“This is not a victory for one person; it is a victory for all of us. I assure you that my good brother Amechi and other contestants will work with us to restore our party. The 2025 Anambra State governorship election will not be business as usual,” he stated.

He emphasized that his main targets would be reviving, rebuilding, and repositioning the PDP for a victorious future, which were central to his campaign agenda.

“My campaign manifesto is centred on strengthening synergy with national leadership and enhancing local government and ward relationships, aiming to create harmonious and effective ties with the national leadership of the PDP while fostering deeper engagement with local government and ward leadership across Anambra State.

“This will be achieved within 30 days of taking office,” he said.

He added that his agenda on financial transparency and resource mobilisation aims to enhance transparency and accountability while mobilising resources for the party’s electoral campaigns and administration, to be implemented within two months of taking office.

He further said that that his agenda would focus on governance accountability and policy advocacy, seeks to hold elected officials accountable and position the PDP as the voice of the people in advocating for good governance and impactful policies.

The Woman Leader of PDP, Calista Admachukwu, assured that the party would focus on grassroots mobilisation, emphasising her commitment to peace and unity within the party.

