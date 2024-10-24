Abia LG Election: ZLP flags off campaign in Aba

…promises to put people first, if chosen at the polls

The Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) ,Thursday, flagged off its Local Government election campaign in Abia State, scheduled for November 2, 2024.

The event, which took place at the Enyimba International Stadium Aba, attracted party faithful from all the 17 LGAs of the State.

The campaign rally, which attracted a heavy crowd, caused gridlocks around East Street and adjoining roads in Aba South LGA, an indication that the party wants to have a strong showing in the election.

Chinedu Ekeke, the ZLP chairmanship candidate for Isuikwuato LGA, in an interview with journalists at the sidelines of the event, urged Abians to expect a new system of leadership, wherever the party will win.

“Abia people should expect a different kind of leadership that will put the people first.

“Abians should also expect that the small man will be protected. That the person, who knows nobody in power has as much right as a person whose family member or a friend is in authority.

“I equally urged Abia people to expect that life will be a bit easier for them than it has always been, if we win in majority of the LGAs.

On the possibility of ZLP shocking the Labour Party (LP), the party in power in the State, and other stronger opposition parties in the election, Ekeke said, “It is the people that make up a party. If a none-existent party was able to make a dent on the history and antecedents of veteran presidential contenders in the last general election, in Abia, a new party that has the appeal of the people suddenly can also make a dent on the mega parties in the State.

He said that the ZLP will address urban migration, by improving the skills of youths to become self-employed and job creators in their various localities.

“For instance , if you stay in the rural area and you are able to earn a living, you have no business going to the city. You can stay there and earn a living. If I win in my LGA, we will invest in agriculture and build cottage and small scale industries to address a couple of issues.

“We’ll address a whole lot of issues, by training the youths on Information Technology (IT), such that they can be inside Isuikwuato and work for international companies abd be paid in foreign currencies.

On how he is going to fund his programmes, if he wins, he said that the existing supreme court ruling has guaranteed that funds will be paid directly to the local government accounts.

“We will also utilise our internally generated revenue (IGR) from the localities and other creative ways to provide services to our people”, he promised.

