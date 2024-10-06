APC withdraws from Abia LG polls, as PDP reaffirms participation

The All Progressive Congress (APC), Abia State Chapter, has announced its withdrawal from the forthcoming November 2, 2024 Local Government election in the state.

This is coming on the heels of an announcement by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), reaffirming its participation in the election, to elect chairmen of the 17 LGAs of the state and ward councillors.

The Abia State Independent Electoral Commission (ABSIEC) recently brought out the time table for the poll, with the political parties given between September 24 and October 2, 2024 to organise their primaries.

The PDP, after its stakeholders’ meeting at its Umuahia headquarters last week, formally informed that it was ready to fully participate in the exercise.

The meeting presided over by Alwell Asiforo Okere, its Caretaker Committee chairman, also announced the fees for its expression of interest and nomination forms.

Those interested in the chairmanship race are to pay N200,000, while Councilorship aspirants are to pay the sum of N25,000.

Women aspirants are to pay half of the official fees for both positions.

On Tuesday, October 1, 2024, Jude Ndukwe, head of Abia PDP media team, cautioned party followers, particularly aspirants to be wary of orchestrated fake campaign to dissuade members from the polls.

According to him, “The news making the round in some quarters to the effect that the PDP has withdrawn from the scheduled local Government election is not only false, but a calculated attempt to undermine the party.

He reiterated PDP’s preeminent position in the political equation of Abia, despite not being in control of the executive arm of government at the moment.

However, Sterling Chinwe Uruakpa, APC publicity secretary, on Wednesday, October 2, cited lack of official communication and observance of extant rules governing the polls, by the ABSIEC as major reasons for the party’s decision to boycott the exercise.

According to him, the decision was reached on Tuesday, October 1, at a joint meeting between the State Working Committee and APC Local Government Chairmen at its State Secretariat Umuahia.

The APC spokesperson, noted that as the ruling party at the centre and the biggest in the land, it was completely averse to relying on social media to learn about a serious issue as the scheduled council election.

He emphasised the imperativeness of ABSIEC in exploring proper channels in communicating to parties, as well as in information dissemination.

Uruakpa further said that as at the time the party concluded to boycott the election, the electoral umpire had not officially notified it of the election and its date.

“The All Progressive Congress is the ruling party in Nigeria and the biggest party in Africa and will not tolerate any form of contempt and disrespect from ABSIEC.

“ABSIEC must follow due process in the conduct of its activities, ensure inclusiveness and provide a level playing field for all the parties, in order to gain the confidence and trust of the political parties and the people,” the APC Spokesman said.

Signs that the APC may toe its present line of action manifested on Saturday, September 21, 2024, following its boycott of an interactive session between ABSIEC and the leadership of all the political parties in the state.

