Abia Local Govt election to hold November 2, 2024

The Abia State Independent Electoral Commission (ABSIEC), Saturday, September 21, 2024, released the timetable for the 2024 chairmanship and ward councillorship elections for the 17 Local Government Areas of the State.

George N. Chima, a professor and chairman, ABSIEC, while unveiling the programme of activities of the Commission to political parties and other stakeholders, at ABSIEC headquarters conference hall, Ugurube Layout, Umuahia, assured all parties of the commitment of the commission to conduct a free, fair and credible elections in the State.

He said that the commission is made up of men and women of integrity and outstanding pedigree, committed to changing the narratives.

He said that the commission has since commenced its primary assignment in earnest to ensure that free, fair and credible Local Government Chairmanship and Counsellorship elections are conducted in Abia State.

He called on all stakeholders to ensure that the contestants and political parties play according to the rules, as that will complement the gesture extended, by the commission to ensure the common goal of effective and credible governance.

Consequently, he announced to the participants that the election process into the positions of Council chairmen and 184 Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) wards councillors of the 17 Local Government Areas of Abia State will hold on November 2, 2024.

Present at the briefing were Chairmen and Secretaries of 14 out of the 19 registered Political Parties in Nigeria.