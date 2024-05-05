Edo guber: Obaseki inaugurates 363-member governorship campaign council

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has inaugurated the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) 363-member Governorship Campaign Council in Benin City with the assurance that the party would win 80 percent of the votes during the election.

BusinessDay reports that the governorship election comes up on September 21, 2024.

Obaseki, said the campaign would be based on what his administration has achieved, lives touched as well as on the future and not the past.

He noted that the structure of PDP campaign council was rooted in all the 192 wards across the state, adding that every organ of the party was captured.

He urged members of the campaign council to go into the nooks and crannies of the 18 local governments and 192 wards to market the party’s candidate to the electorate.

“We have the structures; we have a sellable candidate and with our people orientated policies and programmes that have touched the lives of millions of people in the state we are 80 per cent sure that victory will be ours,” he said.

Earlier, Tony Aziegbemi, the state chairman of PDP, disclosed that the campaign council comprised 363 members, excluding the women and youth wings.

Aziegbemi, who tasked members of the campaign council to go into the nooks and crannies of the state to sell the party’s candidate, noted that Edo is PDP.

In his acceptance speech, Matthew Iduoriyekemwen, the director-general of the state campaign council, thanked the governor and PDP faithful for the opportunity to serve the party.

He promised to lead the party to victory come September 21 governorship election.

In his remarks, Asue Ighodalo, the PDP governorship candidate, who also thanked party faithful and leaders for the confidence reposed in him, said Obaseki had laid a functional foundation at every sector that he would build upon.