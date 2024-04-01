Obaseki urges resilience amid economic headwinds

The Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki has urged Christians to reflect on the lessons of Easter celebration, charging them not to lose hope amid the economic headwinds.

In his Easter message to mark the resurrection of Jesus Christ, on Sunday, Obaseki said: “Easter is a time for reflection, love, sacrifice, renewal and hope.

“I urge that we use this opportunity to ponder on the lessons and purpose of the celebration and renew our resolve towards achieving a more progressive and prosperous Nigeria.”

He added: “As a people, we may have been stretched beyond limits occasioned by the high cost of living and other economic headwinds, but we must not lose hope. Working together in unity, we can overcome these challenges and place our country on the path of sustainable growth and development.

“We must remain resilient and use the period of the celebration to seek the face of God, share our joy with neighbours and work towards a peaceful and progressive nation.”