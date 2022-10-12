Obi unveils Presidential Campaign Council in Abuja today

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, will today, Wednesday, October 11, 2022, officially unveil his Campaign Council.

The event takes by 12noon, at Golden Hall of Chelsea Hotel in Central Area of Abuja.

An invitation card signed by Doyin Okupe, director-general of Peter Obi Presidential Campaign Organisation, sighted by BusinessDay stated.

Okupe would also address a world press conference at the event.

According to Okupe, the occasion will feature a “Pre-Campaign World Press Conference and presentation of the Presidential Campaign Council list.”

Recall that last week, Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed jointly launched an official website to promote their political campaign and solicit funds ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Calling attention of his supporters to the web site, Obi had also through his twitter handle, said: “I invite every member of the OBIdient Family, and every supporter of our march to a new Nigeria to visit the official campaign website for the Obi-Datti Campaign organisation. You can use that medium to support and donate in cash & kind to the campaign.”