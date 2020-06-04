Obasa: SaharaReporters, others shunned Lagos Assembly adhoc committee invitation

SaharaReporters, Budgit, Concerned Nigerians, The Independent Diaspora Nigerians Against Corruption, Human and Environmental Development Agenda and concerned Nigerians on Thursday shunned the invitation of the Lagos House of Assembly on the allegations of corruption made against the Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa.

Addressing journalists and other members of the Adhoc Committee raised by the House on the matter, Chairman of the Committee, Victor Akande stated that the Committee was constituted for a fact-finding mission on the allegations made against Speaker Mudashiru Obasa so that the invited groups and persons could substantiate their allegations.

Members of the committee included Rotimi Olowo, Shomolu 1, Gbolahan Yishawu, Eti Osa 2 and Yinka Ogundimu, Agege 2.

Others are Lukmon Olumoh, Ajeromi/Ifelodun 1, Ajani Owolabi, Lagos Mainland 1 and Mojisola Alli Macaulay, Amuwo Odofin 1

“We still have tomorrow, Friday and Saturday for the petitioners to come around. I want to thank you for your patience and for being prompt with your attendance.

“This is not the first time that we are having this kind of issue. It has happened in the National Assembly before.

“It is an allegation, we cannot just go to Court. We have to find out the facts and figures. It is not just against the Speaker of the House.

“The House once investigated an issue against the former Governor of the state. We must build something on something for us to have a cause of action,” he said.

Akande revealed that SaharaReporters, which he said is the most important party in the matter, received and acknowledged the receipt of the invite of the House through their email address.

He added that most of the invitees did not have permanent addresses, and that the House sent invitations to them through their email addresses, and the means they used to make their allegations against the Speaker.

In the last few weeks, there as been several revelations of corruption act perpetuated in office levelled against Obasa in the media. The Speaker, have, however, claimed Innocent of the allegations.