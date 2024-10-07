Middle-Belt Forum backs PDP candidates ahead Plateau LG polls

The Cultural Middle-Belt Political Forum has announced its endorsement of all PDP chairmanship and councillorship candidates for the upcoming October 9th local government elections in Plateau State.

David Ibrahim, chairman of the group, while briefing journalists on Monday in Jos, said the forum, comprising young leaders from the Middle-Belt region, recognises the significance of local government elections in shaping the future of communities.

He said the endorsement stems from Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s commitment to grassroots development, inclusive governance, economic growth, and addressing security issues in Plateau State.

The forum praised the governor’s dedication to empowering local communities and fostering inclusive growth, which resonates with their values.

The forum also commended Governor Mutfwang’s achievements in infrastructure development, education, healthcare, youth and women empowerment, agriculture, entrepreneurship, and security.

“It is important to explain that our endorsement stems from Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s unwavering commitment to grassroots development in Plateau State. His administration’s dedication to empowering local communities and fostering inclusive growth resonates deeply with our values.

“This is because within just one year few months in office, Plateau has witnessed and is still witnessing grassroots development through Governor Mutfwang’s initiatives and he has demonstrated genuine focus on local needs and empowerment, aligning with our desire for community-driven progress. “The Inclusive Governance by Governor Mutfwang is worthy of commendation by ensuring that all various nationalities of the Middle-Belt have a voice in his administration.”

The group urged all Middle-Belt citizens in plateau to rally behind the 17 PDP chairmanship and 325 councillorship candidates and ensure a resounding victory for the party on October 9.

The forum expressed confidence that these candidates will champion the interests of their communities and work tirelessly to address local challenges. BusinessDay gathered that the PDP has been actively engaging with various stakeholders in Plateau State, showcasing their commitment to inclusive governance.

