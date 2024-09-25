Stakeholders brace up for Oct 9 local government elections in Plateau

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang

As the October 9th local government election in Plateau State draws nearer, Stakeholders have reiterated the need for violent-free elections in the state.

They made their positions known during a sensitisation workshop put together by the Centre for Peace Sustainability and Social Justice Tolerance (CPSST) and the Project n19, in collaboration with the Office of the Special Adviser to Plateau State Governor on Inter-Party Relations.

Speaking during the session, John Akans, special adviser to governor Caleb Mutfwang on inter-party relations, said the aim of the workshop was to sensitise political parties and their local government chairmanship candidates on the need for a peaceful local government election.

Akans says Governor Mutfwang is committed to a peaceful exercise devoid of rancour, which will allow the people’s will to prevail.

The special adviser also disclosed, that the Plateau State Government, under the leadership of Governor Caleb Mutfwang, is committed to ensuring that the much anticipated October 9 election is different from previous ones and will ensure that the state electoral umpire, PLASIEC, conducts a free fair and credible relation.

Francis Kwede, a professor, delivered a key note address at the session where he highlighted the importance of a violence-free election, noting that the state must learn from its previous experience.

Kwede called on the Plateau State Independent electoral commission to keep to its word by allowing the people’s will to prevail.

Some of the participants who attended the sensitisation session commended the organisers of the event, saying it has further prepared them ahead of the election.

Those who attended the sensitisation workshop include: party chairmen and candidates of all the 11 political parties who are expected to participate in the election.