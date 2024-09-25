Mutfwang engages UN deputy secretary-general, commits to sustainable development

According to statement by Gyang Bere, his director of press and public affairs (DOPA), sent to journalists Monday in Jos, governor Mutfwang made this declaration during a high-level bilateral meeting with Amina Mohammed, United Nations deputy secretary general.

The statement said as part of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum and oresidential delegation to the event, Governor Mutfwang emphasised that his engagement with the deputy secretary general was geared toward strengthening Plateau State’s partnership with the United Nations.

The objective, he noted, was to capitalise on the state’s unique climatic advantages to attract global investors to the peaceful city of Jos, and foster economic growth.

“A strong advocate of good governance rooted in inclusivity, transparency, and equity, the governor affirmed that Plateau State is undergoing a strategic repositioning under his leadership, with an emphasis on sustainable development. He said his administration is implementing impactful projects designed to directly improve the lives of the people,” the statement noted.

The statement further said Governor Mutfwang also highlighted his efforts to build a legacy of trust, unity, and hope, particularly for the state’s most vulnerable populations, stressing that inclusive governance is key to achieving sustainable progress and urged citizens to actively participate in decision-making processes to ensure effective delivery of democracy’s dividends.

Underscoring his administration’s inclusive approach, the governor pointed out that people from various ethnic groups, including those from outside Plateau State, have been appointed to government positions to ensure better communication of government policies, effective representation, and a truly inclusive governance structure.

Governor Mutfwang lauded the global impact of Amina Mohammed, commending her ongoing efforts to champion inclusive growth and sustainable development. He praised her for transforming countless lives through her work at the United Nations.

The governor further assured that his administration will continue to implement innovative, people-centered programmes aimed at creating a lasting platform for youth empowerment to enable them achieve their dreams and build a secure future.

Responding, Mohammed expressed appreciation to Governor Mutfwang for the visit and reaffirmed her steadfast support for the government and people of Plateau State.