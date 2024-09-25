FG upgrades college, inaugurates education university in Plateau

The Federal Government has inaugurated the recently upgraded College of Education to Federal University of Education, Pankshin in Plateau State.

Federal Government had in 2022 approved the upgrading of the institution from a College of Education to a University of Education.

That followed a bill sponsored by Yusuf Gagdi, a Member, Federal House of Representatives, representing Pankshin/Kanke/ Kanam Federal Constituency of Plateau State.

The bill was later passed by the National Assembly and assented to by former President Mohammadu Buhari.

Speaking at the event, Cecilia Ubah, who led the Assessment Committee to the Institution, described the move as ”a step in the right direction”.

Ubah, who is the Director, Colleges of Education in the Federal Ministry of Education, said that the upgraded institution would be a breeding ground for innovations.

She further explained that the Assessment Team comprised officials of the the Federal Ministry of Education, National Universities Commission (NUC) and the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE)

”We are here to first unveil the upgraded college of education to a Federal University of Education.

”Secondly, to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the exiting facilities with the aim of providing government with accurate and reliable information toward the successful take-off of the university.

”So far we have seen that there is need for improvement on the infrastructure and additional manpower to enable the institution compete favourably with other universities in the country”.

Earlier, Funsho Olumoko, Chairman, Governing Council of the Institution, thanked Federal Government for the upgrade, adding that the transition would enhance teaching and learning.

He called on the host community to protect the facilities on ground in the upgraded institution and the ones that will come thereafter, calling also on the management of the institution to prioritise quality teaching and research aimed at solving existing and emerging societal problems.

On his part, Yususf Gagdi, who sponsored the bill for the upgrade thanked the Federal Government for approving and ensuring the smooth transition of the institution from a College to a University.

The lawmaker, an alumnus of the Institution, particularly thanked President Bola Tinubu for approving N10 billion through the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), as matching grant for the new University.