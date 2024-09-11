UniJos VC says it takes N45 million to produce one veterinary doctor

Tanko Ishaya, the vice chancellor of the university of Jos

…as University of Jos Graduates 12 Veterinary doctors

Tanko Ishaya, the vice chancellor of the university of Jos, Plateau state has revealed that it takes a staggering N45 million to produce one veterinary doctor which he said underscores the investment in human capital.

The VC made this known on Wednesday in Jos, during the induction and 3rd Oath taking of 12 Veterinary doctors by the faculty of veterinary medicine, university of Jos and the Veterinary Council of Nigeria (VCN), with the theme “Veterinary Education and Entrepreneurship: Enhancing Employment and Sustainable Economic Skills”.

Read also: UNIJOS students cry for protection as kidnapping rampant in the North

Represented by Rahila Gowon, the VC academics of the university, Ishaya emphasised the significance of the occasion, highlighting the hard work of teachers and students leading to the graduation of the 12 veterinary doctors.

“It is a great day for the university because the hard work of teachers has been able to produce something tangible leading to the graduation of 12 veterinary doctors. It takes N45 milion to produce one veterinary doctor and the instruction is ready to impact knowledge”.

The Vice Chancellor expressed gratitude to the Plateau government for their support, which contributed to the achievement of the feat.

Ishaya also appreciated the parents for their sacrifices in sponsoring their children’s education.

“I appreciate the Plateau state government for the support which led to the achievement of these feat. I also appreciate the parents for their zee to sponsor their children in school”.

He prayed for the graduates to be a signpost for a brighter Nigeria and wished them success in life.

Aishatu Baju, President of the Veterinary Council of Nigeria, represented by Gani Enahoro, congratulated the graduates and reminded them that they are the future of the profession.

Read also: UniJos TETFUND Centre supports Student-led tech innovations for global solutions

Baju emphasised that their knowledge has just begun and urged them to uphold the ethics of the veterinary profession.

The induction ceremony marked a significant milestone in the lives of the 12 veterinary doctors, who are now ready to make their mark in the profession.

The event highlighted the importance of veterinary education and entrepreneurship in enhancing employment and sustainable economic skills.