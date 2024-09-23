Mutfwang engages UN secretariat, moves to check rural-urban drift in Plateau

As part of measures to check unnecessary rural-urban migration which is indirectly affecting the food and cash crops production in the State, Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has pledged to embark on even distribution of resources to esnure sustainable development with a focus on improving the lives of rural dwellers who constitute the majority of the State’s population.

According to a press statement issued by Gyang Bere, Governor’s Director of Press and Public Affairs (DOPA), sent to Journalists Monday in Jos, the declaration was made by Governor Mutfwang during a high-level bilateral meeting with Amina Mohammed, the United Nations Deputy Secretary-General as the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly gets underway in New York.

The statement said as part of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum and Presidential delegation to the event, Governor Caleb Mutfwang noted that his engagement with the Deputy Secretary-General was geared toward strengthening Plateau State’s partnership with the United Nations.

The objective, he noted, was to capitalise on the State’s unique climatic advantages to attract global investors to the city of Jos, and foster economic growth.

“A strong advocate of good governance rooted in inclusivity, transparency, and equity, the governor affirmed that Plateau State is undergoing a strategic repositioning under his leadership, with an emphasis on sustainable development. He said his administration is implementing impactful projects designed to directly improve the lives of the people”, the governor noted.

Governor Mutfwang also highlighted his efforts to build a legacy of trust, unity, and hope, particularly for the State’s most vulnerable populations, stressing that inclusive governance is key to achieving sustainable progress and urged citizens to actively participate in decision-making processes to ensure effective delivery of democracy’s dividends.

Underscoring his administration’s inclusive approach, the governor pointed out that people from various ethnic groups, including those from outside Plateau State, had been appointed as part and parcel of Government to ensure better communication of Government policies, effective representation, and a truly inclusive governance structure.

Governor Mutfwang lauded the global impact of Amina Mohammed, commending her ongoing efforts to champion inclusive growth and sustainable development. He praised her for transforming countless lives through her work at the United Nations.

The governor further assured that his administration would continue to implement innovative, people-centered programmes aimed at creating a lasting platform for youth empowerment to enable them achieve their dreams and build a secured future.

Responding, Amina Mohammed, the UN Deputy Secretary-General, expressed appreciation to Governor Mutfwang for the visit and reaffirmed her steadfast support for the Government and people of Plateau State.