Plateau govt, PSJ move to promote religious tolerance

Gakji Shipi, a retired general and special adviser to the governor of Plateau State on security, has emphasised the importance of religious tolerance in achieving peace and development in the state.

Shipi stated this in Jos at a town hall meeting on religious tolerance organised by the Office of the Special Adviser to the Governor of Plateau State on Security in conjunction with PSJ Nigeria with the theme, ‘Religious Tolerance: Charting the New Order in Plateau State.’

The retired brigadier-general noted that now that the state is experiencing some relative peace, it is crucial to put religious differences aside and work together for the overall development of the state.

He added that “by promoting religious tolerance, the state can achieve greater development and prosperity for all its citizens.”

Inuwa Durkwa, executive director of the International Organization For Peace Building (PSJ Nigeria), stressed that human beings come before religion and that peace is essential for any meaningful religious practice.

Durkwa highlighted the significance of maintaining religious peace in Plateau State, stating that it would serve as a model for the rest of Nigeria.

He appealed for support in championing the cause of peace and religious tolerance.

BusinessDay reports that the town hall meeting, which aimed to educate the public on the importance of religious tolerance and to teach young people how to live harmoniously with others regardless of their religious backgrounds, also brought together stakeholders from various faiths to discuss ways to promote religious tolerance and understanding.

The event was geared towards creating a more harmonious and peaceful society in Plateau State.